SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 1.3% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $12,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,045,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,095,000 after acquiring an additional 160,355 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.0% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,675,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,038,000 after acquiring an additional 366,601 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,572,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 1,289,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,309,000 after acquiring an additional 46,500 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 12.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,042,000 after acquiring an additional 121,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.77. 8,369,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,456,965. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $184.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.88.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.