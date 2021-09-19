SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) Shares Sold by Hayden Royal LLC

Hayden Royal LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,674 shares during the quarter. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPTM. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 1,872.3% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,387,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,812,000 after acquiring an additional 12,708,730 shares during the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 21.1% during the second quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 901,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,754,000 after acquiring an additional 156,960 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,024,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 71,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 12,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $213,000.

NYSEARCA:SPTM traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $54.56. The stock had a trading volume of 652,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,553. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.36. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $39.03 and a 1-year high of $55.98.

