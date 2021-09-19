SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,423 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $7,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $99,646,000. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 27,661.8% during the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 201,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,520,000 after acquiring an additional 200,825 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 217,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,189,000 after acquiring an additional 72,311 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,606,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 119,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 52,788 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $42.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.11. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $45.41.

