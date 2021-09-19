SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,688 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.38% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $6,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Shares of SLY opened at $94.83 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $57.90 and a 12 month high of $100.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.83.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

