SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Stake Lowered by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,880 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.50% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $6,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $117.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.13. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $83.71 and a 12 month high of $136.82.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.