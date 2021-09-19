SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.25% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 167.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,456,000 after purchasing an additional 484,420 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the first quarter worth about $7,311,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,464,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,276,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,948,000.

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF stock opened at $131.79 on Friday. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $133.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.03.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.