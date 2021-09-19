SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) is Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,696 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up about 2.4% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 96.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 695,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,125,000 after acquiring an additional 341,076 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 416,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,307,000 after purchasing an additional 191,400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,124,000 after purchasing an additional 179,710 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth $47,605,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $27,158,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $4.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $486.96. 1,398,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,948. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $492.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $489.47. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $321.77 and a 12-month high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

