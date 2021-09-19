Spectrecoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.67 Million (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004941 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.84 or 0.00157156 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00050551 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004220 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00021452 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $233.19 or 0.00489702 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000851 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00042030 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

