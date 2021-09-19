Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,724 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.10% of Spectrum Brands worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 344.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spectrum Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Spectrum Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.63.

NYSE SPB opened at $93.62 on Friday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.52 and a 52 week high of $97.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.88.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

