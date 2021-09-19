Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 125.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,994 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 648,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,912,000 after buying an additional 64,676 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $3,112,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAVE stock opened at $25.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $40.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.69.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.53. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 29.57%. The company had revenue of $859.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

SAVE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Spirit Airlines Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

