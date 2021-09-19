Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $12,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.8% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 120.3% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 150.6% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.16. The stock had a trading volume of 703,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,058. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.03. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $108.20 and a 52 week high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.