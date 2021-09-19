Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,885 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.4% of Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,838,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,135,000 after acquiring an additional 73,553 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,203,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,493,000 after acquiring an additional 79,300 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,176,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,688,000 after acquiring an additional 88,435 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,581,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,031,000 after acquiring an additional 48,446 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,374,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,933,000 after acquiring an additional 11,278 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IVW traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,501,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,685. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $54.92 and a 1 year high of $79.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.62 and its 200 day moving average is $71.23.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.