Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Has $20.35 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,283 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 7.8% of Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $20,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.87. The company had a trading volume of 5,742,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,335,001. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.04. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.20 and a 52-week high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.