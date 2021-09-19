Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Sells 1,470 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 4.5% of Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $11,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Camden National Bank raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 38,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,071,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter.

IJH stock traded down $2.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $267.59. The company had a trading volume of 819,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,380. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $269.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.97. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $175.98 and a 12 month high of $277.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

