SSE plc (LON:SSE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

SSE plc (LON:SSE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,611.29 ($21.05).

SSE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of SSE from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of SSE from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SSE to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 1,690 ($22.08) to GBX 1,680 ($21.95) in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SSE to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,670 ($21.82) in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

In related news, insider Alistair Phillips-Davies sold 22,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,522 ($19.89), for a total transaction of £336,894.70 ($440,155.08).

SSE stock traded down GBX 40.50 ($0.53) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,634.50 ($21.35). The company had a trading volume of 4,359,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,038. The stock has a market cap of £17.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49. SSE has a 1 year low of GBX 1,160.50 ($15.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,688.05 ($22.05). The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,584.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,520.01.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

