Stacks (STX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $16.96 Million

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 18th. One Stacks coin can currently be purchased for $1.45 or 0.00003020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Stacks has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. Stacks has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and approximately $16.96 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stacks alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00071129 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.12 or 0.00146083 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00074387 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.83 or 0.00120475 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.90 or 0.00174788 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00013357 BTC.

About Stacks

Stacks uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,247,682,088 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Stacks Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stacks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stacks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.