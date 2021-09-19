Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 96.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 296,629 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 225.6% in the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 98,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,267,000 after acquiring an additional 8,007 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 40.6% in the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 7,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.2% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK opened at $186.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $195.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.20. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.19 and a 1 year high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 34.96%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SWK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, G.Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

