Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 166.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,275 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.21% of Stantec worth $9,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Stantec by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 55,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,053,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Stantec by 12.3% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Stantec by 91.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 16,010 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Stantec by 15.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 415,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,524,000 after acquiring an additional 55,083 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 5.7% during the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. 59.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STN. TD Securities raised their target price on Stantec from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Stantec from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial downgraded Stantec from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded Stantec to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.65.

Shares of NYSE:STN opened at $49.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Stantec Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $52.36.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $739.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.16 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 4.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1316 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.13%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

