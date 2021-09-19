State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,282 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of East West Bancorp worth $14,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 7.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 105,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $1,099,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 4.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 292,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,558,000 after purchasing an additional 13,515 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 75.1% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 3,557.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 444,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,828,000 after buying an additional 432,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $107,074.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $72.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $30.49 and a one year high of $82.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.71 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. East West Bancorp’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.30.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

