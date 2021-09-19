State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Hubbell worth $12,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 542.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,423,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,995,000 after buying an additional 2,046,317 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,470,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,797,000 after buying an additional 353,540 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,966,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,392,000 after buying an additional 353,484 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,210,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,589,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,979,000 after buying an additional 239,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $185.48 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $131.09 and a one year high of $209.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.43 and its 200 day moving average is $191.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

HUBB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

