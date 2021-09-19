State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $11.79 Million Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $11,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JLL. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,604,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,432,000 after purchasing an additional 828,247 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 26,800.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 491,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,039,000 after buying an additional 489,907 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth about $82,207,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth about $49,995,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $861,733,000 after buying an additional 208,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $239.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $90.86 and a 1-year high of $253.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $229.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.50.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.60.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

