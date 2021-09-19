State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $12.25 Million Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,954 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,225 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $12,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 480 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $133.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.48 and a 200-day moving average of $164.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $127.83 and a 1 year high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $751.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $251,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $297,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,249,812.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,766 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.14.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

