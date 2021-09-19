State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $13 Million Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 116.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,498 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Darling Ingredients worth $12,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,914.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,969,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623,077 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 212.6% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,092,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,812,000 after buying an additional 742,895 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,397,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,856,000 after buying an additional 551,547 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,707,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,613,000 after buying an additional 543,462 shares during the period. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 1,075,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,114,000 after acquiring an additional 513,798 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $5,326,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,669,497.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $765,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 275,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,094,036.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAR opened at $75.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.21. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.45 and a 12 month high of $79.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.77.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

