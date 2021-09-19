State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $14.38 Million Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,421 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Five9 worth $14,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 35.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the second quarter valued at about $782,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Five9 by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new position in Five9 during the 2nd quarter worth $4,469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Five9 stock opened at $175.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.56 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.82. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.43 and a 1-year high of $211.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FIVN. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Colliers Securities cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.50.

In related news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 2,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total value of $393,934.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 94,861 shares in the company, valued at $16,086,528.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.83, for a total value of $104,406.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,557,517.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,082 shares of company stock worth $7,901,238. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

