State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 2,630 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of LPL Financial worth $13,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 14.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 45,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 469.0% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 101,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,646,000 after acquiring an additional 83,330 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in LPL Financial by 130.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $146.81 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.14 and a 1 year high of $159.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.80 and its 200 day moving average is $143.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 38.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 15.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LPLA shares. decreased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.85.

In other news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $265,423.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,002,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

