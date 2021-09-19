State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,167 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $11,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 129.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PNW. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays lowered Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.48 price objective (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.25.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $73.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.02. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $91.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.39 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.17%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.