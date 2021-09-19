State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 11,500 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Comerica worth $11,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in Comerica by 6,812.7% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,087,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,434 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Comerica by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,459,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,859,000 after acquiring an additional 673,248 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in Comerica in the 1st quarter worth about $37,340,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Comerica by 8,150.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 525,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,697,000 after acquiring an additional 519,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Comerica by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,365,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,704,000 after acquiring an additional 305,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

CMA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist decreased their target price on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Comerica in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.79.

NYSE CMA opened at $74.07 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $35.76 and a fifty-two week high of $79.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. The business had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 83.18%.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

