State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,930 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of The Middleby worth $11,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,174,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,792,000 after purchasing an additional 467,208 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Middleby in the 1st quarter worth $77,072,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in The Middleby by 254.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 416,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,997,000 after purchasing an additional 298,800 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Middleby by 17.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,369,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,075,000 after purchasing an additional 208,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in The Middleby by 19.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,064,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,535,000 after purchasing an additional 170,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

MIDD opened at $172.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.17. The Middleby Co. has a one year low of $85.92 and a one year high of $196.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.09.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $808.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.61 million. The Middleby had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 10.99%. As a group, analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MIDD shares. Citigroup upgraded The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. raised The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Middleby has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

In other news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $173.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,649.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,656,157. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,290 shares of company stock worth $1,829,659. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

