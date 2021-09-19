State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,170 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 135,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,170 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of The Toro worth $14,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in The Toro by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in The Toro by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Toro by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in The Toro by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Toro by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTC opened at $102.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.97. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $80.29 and a 12 month high of $118.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $976.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.66 million. The Toro had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $384,048.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTC. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut The Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

