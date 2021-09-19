State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,160 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Targa Resources worth $11,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 13.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 697,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,015,000 after acquiring an additional 85,150 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 141.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 17,478 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at about $705,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 4,196.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 14.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

TRGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Targa Resources stock opened at $45.04 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.08 and a 52-week high of $49.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.40 and a 200-day moving average of $39.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.30 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

