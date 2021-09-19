State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Purchased by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 785,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,950 shares during the quarter. State Street accounts for approximately 1.4% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.23% of State Street worth $64,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,940,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,179,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,925 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in State Street by 108.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,426,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $791,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895,354 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in State Street by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,381,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $534,817,000 after acquiring an additional 159,847 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in State Street by 33.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,218,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $522,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in State Street by 321.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,577,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $300,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728,816 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.46.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $381,569.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STT traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.82. 7,098,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,458,396. The firm has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $56.63 and a twelve month high of $94.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.35.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 31.04%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

