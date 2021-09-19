StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Short Interest Update

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 960,400 shares, an increase of 43.4% from the August 15th total of 669,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 343,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

NASDAQ STEP opened at $44.93 on Friday. StepStone Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.57 and a fifty-two week high of $49.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.40.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $136.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that StepStone Group will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in StepStone Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 41.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,687,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,800,000 after purchasing an additional 786,782 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the first quarter worth about $7,407,000. Caas Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 87.0% in the first quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 187,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 87,024 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STEP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on StepStone Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, StepStone Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

