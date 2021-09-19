Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Short Interest Update

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the August 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 363,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SRCL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Get Stericycle alerts:

In related news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $98,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,414 shares in the company, valued at $170,718.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Stericycle by 3.2% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Stericycle by 5.0% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Stericycle by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Stericycle by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Stericycle by 0.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle stock opened at $67.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.54, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.86 and its 200 day moving average is $70.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stericycle has a 52-week low of $59.51 and a 52-week high of $79.97.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Stericycle had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $672.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stericycle will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.