Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.53. Sterling Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sterling Bancorp.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 33.30%. The firm had revenue of $249.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Shares of STL opened at $22.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.70. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STL. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

