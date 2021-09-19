Stipend Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $40.00 (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 33.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. One Stipend coin can now be bought for about $0.0383 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges. Stipend has a market capitalization of $487,205.31 and approximately $40.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stipend has traded up 48.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,856.57 or 0.99949602 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.67 or 0.00080762 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00008690 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $395.03 or 0.00825025 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.67 or 0.00412845 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.60 or 0.00291566 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002033 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00065224 BTC.

About Stipend

Stipend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 12,728,306 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stipend is stipend.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Stipend Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

