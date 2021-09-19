Strattner Financial Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCNG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Strattner Financial Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCNG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 47.2% from the August 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SCNG opened at $0.02 on Friday. Strattner Financial Group has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04.

About Strattner Financial Group

SC Holdings Corp. engages in the investment in various oil and gas properties and opportunities with a focus on developing such opportunities utilizing new technologies for optimizing under developed properties. The company was founded on July 15, 2002 and is headquartered in Taoyuan City, Taiwan.

