Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,745.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Straumann from CHF 1,230 to CHF 1,745 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Straumann from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Straumann in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Straumann from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAUHY traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.33. 8,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,145. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.54. Straumann has a twelve month low of $45.91 and a twelve month high of $105.01.

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Europe, Sales Distributor & Emerging Markets EMEA, Sales NAM, Sales APAC, Sales LATAM, and Operations.

