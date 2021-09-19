StrongHands (SHND) 1-Day Volume Reaches $8.00

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. One StrongHands coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. StrongHands has a total market cap of $571,525.25 and approximately $8.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, StrongHands has traded up 37.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get StrongHands alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000157 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About StrongHands

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,736,207,372 coins and its circulating supply is 17,323,013,018 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StrongHands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StrongHands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.