SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.27.

Several analysts have issued reports on SPWR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SunPower from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in SunPower during the first quarter worth approximately $46,453,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunPower during the first quarter worth approximately $14,729,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 204.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 636,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,586,000 after acquiring an additional 426,953 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 351.5% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 479,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,002,000 after acquiring an additional 373,051 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of SunPower during the first quarter worth approximately $11,137,000. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPWR opened at $22.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.12. SunPower has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $57.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. SunPower had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 39.28%. The firm had revenue of $308.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.68 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SunPower will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

