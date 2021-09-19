Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) will announce $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.02. Sunstone Hotel Investors reported earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 126.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $117.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.92 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 89.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,974,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,038,000 after purchasing an additional 161,084 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter worth about $174,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 17.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 241,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 36,409 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 255,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 17,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 8.0% in the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 5,289,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,908,000 after acquiring an additional 390,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $11.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $13.74.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

