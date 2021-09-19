Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires 19,225 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,225 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $8,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 42.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,464,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,220,255,000 after buying an additional 5,234,637 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 15.2% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,806,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,988,000 after buying an additional 501,108 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,834,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,785,000 after buying an additional 402,680 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $28,993,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,464,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,311,000 after purchasing an additional 379,302 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SSNC traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $70.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,058,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,349. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.99. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.39 and a fifty-two week high of $79.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.55.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SSNC. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.69.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

