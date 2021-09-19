Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires 4,980 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,750 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $12,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Illumina by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Illumina by 552.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,438 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in Illumina by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,892 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ILMN shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink cut Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.06.

Shares of ILMN stock traded down $2.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $447.01. 1,750,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,958. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.58 billion, a PE ratio of 85.63, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.42 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $481.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $438.79.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total value of $143,685.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.10, for a total value of $153,577.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,881 shares of company stock worth $1,873,334. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

