Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC reduced its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,022 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of Celanese worth $10,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 7.4% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 74,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,359,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 302.4% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Celanese by 2.3% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the second quarter valued at $206,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Celanese stock traded down $3.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,377,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,347. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.44. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $103.30 and a 12-month high of $171.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CE. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.71.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

