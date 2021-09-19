Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC reduced its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,695 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,895 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $8,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 106,619 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,122,000 after acquiring an additional 33,239 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,508,976 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $695,363,000 after acquiring an additional 413,747 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 131,465 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,436,000 after acquiring an additional 34,570 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 974,799 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $284,544,000 after acquiring an additional 50,636 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,431 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,834,000 after acquiring an additional 8,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.11.

In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,588,448.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.18, for a total value of $696,562.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,134 shares of company stock valued at $9,917,059. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADSK stock traded down $2.53 on Friday, reaching $288.15. 2,113,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,793. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $215.83 and a one year high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $63.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.92.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

