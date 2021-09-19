Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC reduced its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,212 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $11,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Republic Services by 147.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,033,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,062,000 after buying an additional 2,997,759 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 190.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,237,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,266,000 after purchasing an additional 811,132 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 370.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 897,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,165,000 after purchasing an additional 706,837 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 9.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,355,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,458,000 after purchasing an additional 524,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 46.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,182,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,505,000 after purchasing an additional 374,635 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,206. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

RSG stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.44. 2,720,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.44. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.18 and a 12 month high of $126.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 47.75%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RSG. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.14 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.93.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

