Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $9.16 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,368 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 83,420 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $9,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 570 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.81.

In other news, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COP traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,741,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,273,984. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.15 and its 200-day moving average is $56.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $78.90 billion, a PE ratio of 50.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

