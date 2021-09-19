Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases 4,600 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.11% of Old Republic International worth $8,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 284.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. 72.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Aldo C. Zucaro sold 107,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $2,861,456.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,320,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,094,718.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karl W. Mueller sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $1,788,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,246.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,350 shares of company stock valued at $60,684 and sold 578,820 shares valued at $15,262,617. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Old Republic International stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.99. 5,803,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,965,690. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.84. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $26.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORI shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Old Republic International in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

