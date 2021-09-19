Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 105,886 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC reduced its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 614,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 105,886 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $13,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Infosys by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after buying an additional 270,402 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Infosys by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 334,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after buying an additional 171,769 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Infosys by 270.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 115,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 84,419 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Infosys by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Infosys in the 1st quarter worth $258,000. 16.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Infosys stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.85. 8,070,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,998,066. The company has a market capitalization of $96.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.42. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $13.02 and a 52-week high of $24.14.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 19.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.97.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

