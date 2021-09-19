Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 42,508 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC cut its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,259 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,508 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of GoDaddy worth $9,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 176.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 737.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 54.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the second quarter valued at $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $264,296.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,843,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GDDY. Rosenblatt Securities cut GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.92.

Shares of NYSE GDDY traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,363,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,495. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $68.66 and a one year high of $93.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 64.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.26 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 5.43% and a negative return on equity of 277.41%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

