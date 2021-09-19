Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 72,800 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC reduced its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 52.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,800 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $10,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GenTrust LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $2,524,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 29.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 228,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,377,000 after purchasing an additional 52,013 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 14.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 139,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,784,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,045,000. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,829,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.85 and a 200 day moving average of $152.20. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $66.46 and a 52-week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.21) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.45%.

In related news, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $8,707,590.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $35,434,610.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,073 shares of company stock worth $46,279,480 over the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COF. Robert W. Baird lowered Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $175.80 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.27.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

